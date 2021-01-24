Seaport Global Securities Comments on Exelon Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 989,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

