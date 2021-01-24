SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

