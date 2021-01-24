Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $2.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SECYF shares. CIBC initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

