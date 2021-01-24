Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

STB opened at GBX 928 ($12.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £172.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 903.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.64. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43).

About Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

