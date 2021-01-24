Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Tops $14.98 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $616,866.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00056542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069590 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.34 or 0.99488639 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

