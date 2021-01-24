Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to post sales of $155.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.20 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $564.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SIC stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

