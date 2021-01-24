Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.79.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

