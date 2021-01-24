Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.