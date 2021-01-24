Serum (SRM) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00006034 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $95.59 million and approximately $94.26 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

