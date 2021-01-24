ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.