Sessia Price Reaches $0.0864 on Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Sessia has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $779,919.91 and $42,487.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

