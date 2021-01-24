Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $111.21 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

