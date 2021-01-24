Shelagh Mason Acquires 95,131 Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Stock

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) insider Shelagh Mason acquired 95,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £84,666.59 ($110,617.44).

Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.25. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.26 ($1.38).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

