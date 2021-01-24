SHIELD (XSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $166,375.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.92 or 0.04081946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00427849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.01342513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00536439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00429630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00272000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023112 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

