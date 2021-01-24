SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. SHIELD has a market cap of $167,421.82 and $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.28 or 0.04379247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00444748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.01380882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00540445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00426780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00275526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024083 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.