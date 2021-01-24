Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.