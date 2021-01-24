SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 3,268 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.20 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

