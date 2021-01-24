SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $76,963.53 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 24.3% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

