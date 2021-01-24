Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.31 ($50.95).

ETR:SHL opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

