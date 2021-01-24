Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.31 ($50.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €44.73 ($52.62). The company had a trading volume of 632,362 shares. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.