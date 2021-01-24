Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.40. 1,060,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 741,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

