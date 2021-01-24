SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $135,728.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

