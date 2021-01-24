SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $104,239.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.