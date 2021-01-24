SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. SJW Group also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

