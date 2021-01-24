Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post $352.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.90 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $342.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Several research firms have commented on SKY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

