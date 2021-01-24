SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

