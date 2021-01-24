SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $279,805.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

