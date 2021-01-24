SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

