Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

