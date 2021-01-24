Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.07.

SOI stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

