Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.93. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,692 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

