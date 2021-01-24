Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

