Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Sonova stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

