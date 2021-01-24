Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 234,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,830.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after buying an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

