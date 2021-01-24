Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,917 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

