Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by 154.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

