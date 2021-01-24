Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.