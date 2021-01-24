Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

