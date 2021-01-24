Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 390.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

