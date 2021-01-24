Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 7,747.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

