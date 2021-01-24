Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 241.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE XRX opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

