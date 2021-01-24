Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

