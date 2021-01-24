Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 155 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $369.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

