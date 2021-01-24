Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 287 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.06.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

