SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 23.2% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SparksPay has a market cap of $35,120.85 and approximately $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,347,271 coins and its circulating supply is 9,270,885 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.