Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Trading Down 0.8%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 39,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 11,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

