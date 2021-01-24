Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $27.67 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

