Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $390.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.59.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $338.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,036,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.