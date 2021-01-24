Spreng Capital Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

