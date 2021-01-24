SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 10025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

